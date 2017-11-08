Béla & Abby benefit shows in December

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn have scheduled a series of concerts for the Nashville area in mid-December to benefit a number of regionally-based organizations that they support. Billed as Circle Round Home 2, the two banjo mavens consider it as a mini-residency on their own turf to assist agencies that do good work in the area.

The first show is December 13 at The Station Inn, with proceeds going to The Bluegrass Trust Fund, an IBMA organ that exists to provide financial assistance to members of the bluegrass industry in emergency need. The Trust Fund was a founding objective of the IBMA, which has helped dozens of grassers of every sort since its inception in 1987.

Tickets for the show are $40, and include a copy of Béla and Abby’s new CD, Echo In The Valley, which contains 11 new tracks of double banjo and vocal music.

If you can’t make the concert, please remember that The Bluegrass Trust Fund is always ready to accept your donations, gifts, or bequests. Direct donations can be made online using a credit card, and contributions may be tax-deductible. Their team will be happy to assist with planned or estate gifts, and are proud of the fact that more than 98% of all monies received go back out as cash grants.

Visit the Trust Fund online to learn more.

Béla and Abby will also host shows on December 15 at Puckett’s Grocery to benefit Jailhouse Industries, and December 17 at Parnassus Books for the Porch Writer’s Collective.