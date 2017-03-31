Becky Buller video Speakin’ To That Mountain

Dark Shadow Recording offers a first look and listen to the next album from Becky Buller and her band in this new music video for Speakin’ To That Mountain. It’s a bluesy Gospel number about the power of faith that Buller wrote with Jeff Hyde.

Speakin’ To That Mountain also serves as the first single from Buller’s next project, Crêpe Paper Heart, due later this year from Dark Shadow. It will feature all new material performed with her touring band, along with a number of special guests.

Label owner and producer Stephen Mougin says it’s no surprise to him that Buller has found success in bluegrass.

“We are so proud of Becky and her accomplishments. She has immense talent as a singer, songwriter, musician and entertainer and she has the work ethic to back it up. It’s a treat to work with such a vibrant force in the new acoustic music scene.”

The video also speaks to why her Becky Buller Band has created such a sensation in the bluegrass world since she introduced them last year. This is an extra talented bunch of dudes, and they bring the bluegrass hard.

Radio programmers can download the single now from Airplay Direct.