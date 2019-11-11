Becky Buller asks for help with Honor Flight

Becky Buller has a special request on Veteran’s Day for all her fans and friends, inspired by the true story of WWII veteran John Champion. Becky wrote a song about him with Lynda Dawson for her 2018 album, Crepe Paper Heart, telling of John’s exploits as a P-38 test pilot. In particular, it recounts the time he stole a P-38 from his base to fly home to North Carolina to visit his mom on her deathbed.

The song made a connection for Becky with vets, and she is partnering this year with the Honor Flights Network, who raise money to fly American service veterans to Washington, DC to visit the memorials for the time they served.

She has created a special commemorative P-38 t-shirt, and will donate proceeds from the sale of the shirts to Honor Flights. There are also other items using this logo, including hats and magnets, offered for sale from the Becky Buller Band web site. The donation will be made whether you buy them online, or from one of their shows.

Buller also wanted to express her gratitude to legendary artist and songwriter Paul Williams for posing in the shirt to raise awareness.

“Big thanks to bluegrass music legend and US Air Force veteran Paul Williams for helping us get the word out about this! Paul served as an inflight radio operator in Japan, Korea, and all over the Pacific from 1954-56.”

Hats off to Becky for making it easy for bluegrass lovers to support the great work of Honor Flights.