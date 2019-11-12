Nate Burie to Special Consensus

Following the recently announced departure of mandolinist Nick Dumas from Special Consensus, banjo player and band leader Greg Cahill has informed us that Nick’s place will be taken by Nate Burie.

Nate grew up performing with his family band, The Burie Family, with his brother and two sisters in their native Wisconsin. He has also worked as a member of Bluegrass Express, and with Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith. Now living in Nashville, Burie has been generating some attention within the city’s young bluegrass scene.

Cahill tells us that Nate will step in at the start of 2020.

“Our good friend and great musician Nick Dumas has decided to retire from the hectic road schedule to spend more time at home with his new wife Hana and family. He has been our great friend, team player, and consummate professional for nearly four years. Nick is family to us: we will miss him greatly and we wish him all the very best! Nick will play mandolin with us through our 2019 schedule, with the last show being on December 6 in the Chicago area.

Nate Burie will be our new Special C mandolin player beginning in 2020. He has been in the Compass Records Studio with us singing and playing oh so greatly! Nate got up and picked some with the band at the World Famous Station Inn last Saturday, and a what a great night we had. We look forward to bringing Nate into the Special C family.”

Special Consensus has been playing and recording bluegrass for more than 40 years. They maintain a rigorous touring schedule all over the world, often taking the music to audiences who are not familiar with its rich history and traditions. Through Greg’s diligence, the band has always kept a professional sound, representing bluegrass proudly wherever they go.

Since signing with Compass Records a few years ago, Special C has reached a new level of prominence, with a pair of Grammy nominations to prove it. They are truly a bluegrass institution.

