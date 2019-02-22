Bean Blossom to host Battle on Hippy Hill

The Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground in Bean Blossom, IN, now under new ownership and management, has announced an invitational band competition for this summer. Only 30 bands will be accepted for this contest, which will be known as The Battle On Hippy Hill.

Management will accept applications until April 15, 2019 and there is no fee to apply, though registered bands must purchase tickets to the event. This contest is only for groups with no label contract or affiliation.

First prize is a studio session at Bonfire Recording Company, along with 200 finished CDs, ready to sell. The winner will also receive $750 in travel expenses to the studio in South Carolina, and a stage slot on the Uncle Pen Days festival in September.

Professional judges will be selected to rate the competitors, with score sheets posted in the backstage area. Bands will be judged on musicianship, vocals and harmonies, band dynamics, entertainment value, competence in solos, fill-ins, song arrangements, and stage presence.

One interesting twist is that while judges will make the call in the first and final rounds of the contest, all judging in the second round will be done by the audience.

A second prize of $250 will be awarded, with a pair of tickets to Uncle Pen Days for third.

The Battle On Hippy Hill will run June 13-16, during the annual Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival at the Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground.

All contest details can be found online, along with an application form to enter.