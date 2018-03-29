Barb Rosenstock talks Blue Grass Boy on GrassTalkRadio

Barb Rosenstock, author of Blue Grass Boy, the new children’s book about Bill Monroe, was the guest recently on GrassTalkRadio with Bradley Laird. She explained how the book was inspired by her stumbling onto the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom while driving lost, and how studying on his life led her to package and present it for young readers.

The show is just as described, with Laird talking about topics of interest to bluegrass folks. It started as a guide for people learning to play a bluegrass instrument, and has since expanded after 60 some episodes to more general themes in the bluegrass realm.

Like most podcasts, listeners are encouraged to check them out at no cost, either one-at-a-time from Bradley’s site, or by free subscriptions from iTunes or Stitcher.

Rosenstock is the author of ten other children’s books, all available from popular booksellers online. Most have accompanying teacher guides that can be downloaded for free, and Barb is further available for school visits.

You can learn more about Blue Grass Boy online.