Something To Complain About video from John Flanagan Trio

Australian folkies the John Flanagan Trio have released a clever video for their latest single, Something To Complain About. Their sound lands somewhere between the ’60s jug bands and contemporary bluegrass.

The Trio consists of Flanagan on guitar and banjo, Liz Frencham on bass, and Daniel Watkins on mandolin and guitar. All three share in the vocals, with John taking the leads. For this song, they have added Kat Mear on fiddle, and Kris Schroeder on drums.

Watch as the band performs Something To Complain About on the front porch, while a number of folks stop by to call. The video was directed by Agostino Soldati.

The new album from The John Flanagan Trio is expected next month, with pre-ofrders available now online.

