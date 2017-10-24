Banjo Babes 2018 calendar/CD now available

For the fifth year running, Erin Inglish and her banjo gal pals have produced a Banjo Babes calendar and CD for 2018.

The idea behind Banjo Babes is to introduce and promote female banjo artists of every kind, regardless of playing style. Despite what the title might imply, these are not girlie calendars, though they would be perfectly appropriate to pin up anywhere in your work or home. Each featured Babe is portrayed, with her banjo, tastefully photographed in a setting chosen for each year.

For 2018, an old time circus theme has been selected, and the ladies are depicted in period costume alongside carousel rides, side show attractions, and the like. You can see all of the artist photos in a smaller size online.

Also part of the annual Banjo Babes project is an audio CD with recent recordings from all that year’s banjo artists. It’s a great way to hear some new music and learn about banjo pickin’ gals with whom you may not be familiar. And, of course, you also get an attractive, full-color calendar to hang on your wall!

Included for 2018 are:

Eliza Mary Doyle

Erin Inglish

Rachel Tietjen

Ellen Petersen

Jane Germain

Evie Ladin

Michelle Canning

Katie Jo Oberthaler

Marteka Lake

Cera Impala

Grace Van’t Hof

Chris Avetta

Calendars and/or CDs are available now for online purchase, with delivery in plenty of time for holiday gift giving. Prior year calendars and CDs can also be ordered, along with t-shirts and stickers, from the Babes’ web site. There are even a number of gift packs combining several different items at a special price.

The CD alone sells for $12, and the calendar and CD together is $25.

Banjo Babes is currently soliciting participation for 2019 and 2020, and interested artists are invited to submit applications now. The deadline to submit for consideration in the 2019 calendar/CD is December 18, 2017, with photos and audio files due February 5, 2018. Recording and photography costs are the responsibility of the artists chosen for the project, but they will have the opportunity to purchase finished product at wholesale for resale at their shows, or from their web sites.

Find all of the various details online.