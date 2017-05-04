Bands sought for VFMA bluegrass competition

The Virginia Folk Music Association is on the hunt for bands from the Old Dominion interested in competing in their bluegrass band contest in October.

A top prize of $1,000 is offered for Virginia-based groups, and the entry fee is only $10/member. The contest is scheduled for the last day of their festival, Jumpin’ Bluegrass ’17, held October 12-15 in Chesterfield, VA.

The winner takes the title of Virginia State Bluegrass Champion, as do winners in the various individual competitions held that day.

Competitors in all the contests must be Virginia residents, and the bands must not be full-time music professionals who earn their living touring together. Those who register in advance will be able to select a competition time so they know when they will be called to the stage.

Second place finishers in the band competition will receive a $500 prize, with $250 going to third. Winners in the male and female vocal categories, and the individual instrument contests, receive trophies.

Full details and contest rules can be found on the VFMA web site.

The organization is a fully volunteer effort, and has functioned as a non-profit since 1947. They also operate a Hall of Fame Museum in Chesterfield, and a Heritage Music Youth Scholarship.