Band Of Kelleys sign with Billy Blue Records

The new Billy Blue Records in Nashville has announced their latest signees, The Band of Kelleys. The family band features siblings Bethany Kelley on fiddle, Victoria on mandolin, and Daniel on bass.

Each of them started playing at roughly four years old, under the tutelage of older brother Timothy, who only recently has left the group to pursue other interests. Still in their teens, these three Kelleys are superb instrumentalists who have studied with top bluegrass artists for many years.

Their biggest attraction is Victoria, who at 15 years of age can belt them out like vocalists who have been singing professionally for decades. Supported by her brother and sister, they turn out dynamic family harmony on familiar bluegrass classics, more contemporary country and pop numbers, and original material they write themselves.

Like so many successful family groups, the entire Kelley family is on board supporting their efforts. After the kids asking for years about moving to Nashville, Tim and Donna Kelley told them that if Tim could find a job in his field there (software development), they would pull up roots in Georgia and make the move. They’ve been there now about a year, and the Kelley kids are turning heads wherever they go.

Jerry Salley, A/R Creative Director for Billy Blue, turns quickly to superlatives in describing his new charges.

“The Band Of Kelleys is an exceptionally talented family with an extremely bright musical future. To say we are excited to be working with them here at Billy Blue Records would be an understatement. We believe they represent every bright aspect of the future of bluegrass music.”

They will be working in the studio soon on a new project to be released next year.

Here’s a taste of Victoria Kelley’s powerhouse pipes on their acoustic cover of Aretha Franklin’s classic, Chain Of Fools.

Look for the Kelleys next week during the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention, where they are a featured showcase act for the Bluegrass Ramble. They will also perform at a number of other events in the vicinity during the week and weekend. All of their WOB dates are listed on their web site.