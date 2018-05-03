Baby Don’t Bake, new single from Milan Miller

Milan Miller has been one of bluegrass music’s most popular songwriters for some time now, having introduced classics into the repertoire like IIIrd Tyme Out’s, Pretty Little Girl From Galax, and What’ll I Do from Terry Baucom. He’s had great success as a cowriter as well, contributing to chart toppers like Irene Kelley’s Carolina Wind, and Adeline with Buddy Melton.

Like many songwriters, Milan is also a recording artist, and has two albums of his own compositions available to the market, including his current EP project, Timepiece. What else can you do when you write that many songs but record them yourself?

He’s also picked up the habit of writing lighthearted and somewhat comedic songs, as evidenced by his Christmas number last year, The Elf On The Shelf Is Dead, which warmed the hearts of people worldwide who have suffered their share of pixie shenanigans over the years.

Now comes a new one, a love’s lost lament, about a man who knows his partner has lost her affection by her lack of activity in the kitchen. It’s a clever song that should find a home on bluegrass radio in the near future.

Assisting on the track were Terry Baucom on banjo, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Jim Lindsey on bass, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Darren Nicholson on mandolin. Milan played guitar and sang the lead, with Buddy Melton on harmony vocals.

Miller shared a few words about this song and the reaction it has generated to date.

“Beth Husband and I have been lucky enough to write several tunes over the past few years that have found their way onto albums and the bluegrass radio airwaves, but Baby Don’t Bake was the first song that we worked on together. With a swingy feel and rapid-fire lyrics, it quickly became one of my favorites to play live, and the somewhat goofy combo of baking and weight loss references always seems to get folks chuckling. One of the most memorable responses was from a fellow in Ireland who came up to tell me how much he enjoyed the song, but to fully understand the song, he needed to know…’What’s Crisco?'”

Both the single and the full album are available for download purchase from all the popular sites. They can be downloaded by radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.