Avery Welter to Larry Stephenson Band

Avery Welter has been announced as the new guitarist with The Larry Stephenson Band. He will be giving up his gig with The Churchmen, and starting with Larry in January.

Welter is on hiatus from his studies in the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program, where he plans to return and finish his degree. He is comfortable on most of the common bluegrass instruments, and is also a fine singer.

Larry has been performing in our music longer than Avery has been alive, and his new young guitarist understands the legacy the band has already created.

“I’ve been watching Larry and his band since I got into bluegrass music, and have always hoped I would get the chance to play with such a fine group of musicians. It’s a privilege and honor to be able to do this. I enjoyed every minute I was able to spend with the Churchmen and wish them all the best and I look forward to starting with Larry and the boys!

He joins banjo master Kenny Ingram, Matt Wright on bass, and Stephenson on mandolin and lead/tenor vocals.

Larry has a busy 2018, starting with a concert at the Berryville High School in Virginia on January 13, and a church show at Shenandoah Farms Baptist in Front Royal on the 14th. Their full schedule is posted online.