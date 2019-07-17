Austin Heffelfinger to Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu has made a serious commitment to the youth movement in bluegrass music by bringing 14 year old banjo picker, Austin Hefflefinger, into the band.

Though he may be young, Austin is already an accomplished musician, having been recognized as the Maryland State Banjo champion in both 2017 and 2018, and the first place finisher at the 2018 Scott Street Five String Finals. He has also shared the stage with touring acts like Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, who have invited him up to play on a number of occasions, as well as Hammertowne and South 79.

Hefflefinger says that he is already enjoying playing with Nu-Blu, and is looking forward to all the shows with them coming up.

“I think it’s important to love the music that you’re playing. That’s the first thing that attracted me to Nu-Blu. There’s just something that ‘clicks’ playing on stage with them. I feel blessed to have this opportunity, and can’t wait to meet new people on the road!”

In case you doubt his abilities, here are a couple of videos that demonstrate what he can do.

Austin joins husband-and-wife band leaders Carolyn Routh on bass and Daniel Routh on guitar, with Justin Harrison on fiddle and mandolin.

Carolyn tells us that Hefflefinger is like a shot in the arm to the band.

“It’s always inspiring to find a young musician with the talent and passion that Austin plays with. We’re excited to have him as our new bandmate and are looking forward to what the future brings.”

You can check the Nu-Blu tour schedule online for a chance to catch them near you.