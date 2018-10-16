Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes to Travianna Records

Travianna Records, an imprint of the Mountain Fever label family, has announced the signing of Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes from Asheville, NC.

Their sound is a mix of bluegrass, Americana, and original and Appalachian-influenced folk music. Aubrey is the group’s lead singer and bassist, supported by her husband Justin Eisenman on guitar and John Duncan on fiddle. The music they play reflects their love for the simple life they live in the mountains, where Aubrey teaches horseback riding and Justin does luthiery work.

Mark Hodges, who heads up all the Mountain Fever projects, said that he was prompted to sign the band based on that special spark he heard in their music.

“There’s something about their sound that’s really different. When you hear them play it sounds very familiar, but then you realize it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard before. That’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Travianna was formed a few years ago as a home for artists who weren’t pursuing a strictly bluegrass approach, but who the label feels has potential to reach a wider audience.

Aubrey expressed gratitude at being welcomed into the Travianna family.

“We are so excited to be working with a label and team of people that work for the artist and have an ear for good music. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

A debut single is expected in the near future, with a new album to be released early in 2019.

Here’s a taste of their style on a song from their most recent album called These Times.