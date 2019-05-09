Asheville Music Publishing expands into bluegrass

Up until now, Asheville Music Publishing has concentrated most of their energy towards the Gospel music market, achieving great success for their writers in that realm. But now, in another sign of the vitality of bluegrass in the music business, AMP has signed four prominent writers in the bluegrass and roots scene to publishing agreements with the company.

Jon Weisberger, surely among the most prolific bluegrass songwriters at the current time, has agreed to an exclusive publishing contract with Asheville Music Publishing, and Thomm Jutz, Mark Simos, and Becky Warren have signed co-publishing agreements. Between the four of them, this bunch has written songs for nearly every prominent artist in acoustic and bluegrass music. A partial list would include The Rravelin’ McCourys, the Infamous Stringdusters, the Del McCoury Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Balsam Range, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Infamous Stringdusters, Terry Baucom, Special Consensus, and many others.

Weisberger will function as the lead writer for this newly-assembled team, who together will quickly fill the files with quality material. He says that the opportunity was a perfect fit for him.

“I jumped at the chance to work with Asheville Music Publishing when it came along. The company already has an incredible and historic catalog of Southern Gospel songs, and I’m excited to take on the challenge of building a comparable catalog of songs that will fit the bluegrass, Americana, folk, and other roots music genres. There is a growing demand for distinctive, well-crafted and engaging songs among artists in these fields, and I look forward to meeting it with the great roster of songwriters we have here.”

Simos, the only non-Nashvillian in this lineup, living in Boston and teaching songwriting at the Berklee College of Music, suggests that it will give him a reach in Music City he hasn’t had before.

“As a full-time prof at Berklee, I still write, co-write, think and breathe songs all the time. But I simply can’t devote the attention needed to connect with all the extraordinary artists, young and old, of the bluegrass, progressive roots, and Americana music communities. Many’s the night I’ve calmed myself, saying: ‘Don’t feel bad, Mark — you can’t also be Jon Weisberger!’ Well, joining Asheville Music is a dream come true for me. I’ve known Jon for years as a favorite co-writer, producer, and trusted friend. I’m proud to be associated with the awesome team of writers he’s assembled and look forward to collaborating with them and others going forward. Bluegrass and roots music and musicians have blessed my life in so many ways — I welcome this chance to give more back. I’ve got a deep vault of unrecorded songs and tunes still to be shared — and lots of new ones to write.”

Jon, Thomm, Mark, and Becky will join Amanda Anne Platt as staff writers for Asheville Music Publishing. The company is part of the Crossroads Label Group, which also includes the Mountain Home Music Company, Sonlite, and Horizon record labels.