ARSC recognizes Curly Seckler book

The Association for Recorded Sound Collections recently announced the winners of their 2017 ARSC Awards for Excellence in Historical Recorded Sound Research.

Among those winners was the much-heralded biographical work by Penny Parsons, for the book Foggy Mountain Troubadour, The Life and Music of Curly Seckler, published by University of Illinois Press.

“In recognition of exceptional achievement and significant contribution to the advancement of knowledge of the history of recorded sound” the ARSC has presented her with a 2017 Certificate of Merit in the category Recorded Country Music.