ARSC recognizes Curly Seckler book

The Association for Recorded Sound Collections recently announced the winners of their 2017 ARSC Awards for Excellence in Historical Recorded Sound Research.
Among those winners was the much-heralded biographical work by Penny Parsons, for the book Foggy Mountain Troubadour, The Life and Music of Curly Seckler, published by University of Illinois Press.
“In recognition of exceptional achievement and significant contribution to the advancement of knowledge of the history of recorded sound” the ARSC has presented her with a 2017 Certificate of Merit in the category Recorded Country Music.
Parsons declared, “I am honored to have been recognized by them”.
The main award in this category this year was given to Peter Cooper and Bill Anderson for Anderson’s biography, Whisperin’ Bill Anderson: An Unprecedented Life in Country Music.
The Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) was founded in 1966 and is run as a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and study of sound recordings, in all genres of music and speech, in all formats, and from all periods.
The 52nd annual ARSC conference will be held in Baltimore, Maryland, May from 9th to 12th, 2018, at the Radisson Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor, 101 W Fayette Street, Baltimore 21201, situated near the city’s historic seaport.
Information about the presentation of these awards and other will be available in March 2018.
Gary B Reid’s excellent The Music of the Stanley Brothers discography, also published by University of Illinois Press, won the Best Discography in the Best Historical Research in the Recorded Country Music category.