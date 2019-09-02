Anything To Help You Say Goodbye video from Irene Kelley

To celebrate the success of her recent Mountain Fever release, Benny’s TV Repair, on our Bluegrass Today charts, Irene Kelley has created a lyric video for one of the tracks, Anything To Help You Say Goodbye, and offered a first look to our readers.

It’s a beautiful song, co-written with her daughter Justyna and legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper, who also lends his signature guitar style to the track.

Anything To Help You Say Goodbye, and Benny’s TV Repair, are available wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from Kelley’s web site.