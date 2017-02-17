Another digital collection of Larry Sparks favorites coming in March

Rebel Records is continuing their efforts to digitize and re-release classic bluegrass recordings with their next project, Lonesome And Blue: More Favorites from Larry Sparks, due on March 17.

The collections includes 14 classic tracks that span the 40 years that Sparks and Rebel have been together. 10 were taken from 7 out-of-print albums that have never been released in digital form before: Dark Hollow, Best of Larry Sparks, Sings Hank Williams, Blue Sparks, Lonesome Guitar, Travelin’ and Special Delivery.

Many of these were cut shortly after Larry had been working with Ralph Stanley in the late ’60s, and that influence is crystal clear in these recordings.

Rebel owner Dave Freeman shared a few thoughts about the many great records he and Larry had made in tandem.

“It really is overwhelming to look back at the dozens and dozens of songs Larry Sparks has recorded over the years—they bespeak of an amazing repertoire in which everything is of a very high quality. Every one of the 14 tracks here demonstrates the taste and skill level that he has maintained right from his earliest recorded work.”

Full track listing follows:

Think of What You’ve Done

Life of Sorrow

Brown-Eyed Darling

Waltz of the Wind

The Old Spinning Wheel

Be Nobody’s Darling But Mine

Lonesome and Blue

Pretty Little Miss

Rock Hearts

Cannonball Blues

If That’s The Way You Feel

Timberline

Heart Trouble

Come Back Darling

Pre-orders are available now from popular download sites, with an instant download of the album’s opening track.