Annbjørg video from Hawktail

Hawktail has been making waves in string music this past few years, for their adventurous explorations along the edges of the region where the experimental bluegrass and neo classical worlds collide. The innovative instrumental quartet melds their undisputed virtuosity into a new type of string quartet, with tunes (often extended) that are both carefully composed and improvisational at the same time.

This youthful group consists of former prodigies, educated in elite schools, brought together though their passion for creativity and each other’s company. Brittany Haas is on fiddle, with Paul Kowert on bass, Jordan Tice on guitar, and Dominick Leslie on mandolin. Each has been spoken of as a master since their teens, and as a group they have received universal critical acclaim from their live shows and debut recording, Unless, released in the spring on 2018.

A music video has been released from their upcoming sophomore effort, Formations, due early next year from Padiddle Records. They have chosen Annbjørg, a live recording of the opening track, a multimetered fiddle tune written by all four members of Hawktail, and dedicated to one of their favorite artists, Norwegian fiddler Annbjørg Lien.

Pre-orders are available now for Formations, in digital form, on CD, or as a vinyl LP. A January 10 release is anticipated.

Hawktail is currently completing a tour in the central US, which will pick back up in the end of January. See all the dates online.