Andy Stinnett to Little Roy and Lizzy Show

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show have added Andy Stinnett, a senior at East Tennessee State University, to their band. The 21-year-old multi-instrumentalist has played mandolin with Clay Hess, bass with the ETSU Pride Band, and is joining Little Roy and Lizzy on guitar.

“I am honored to work with a living legend,” shared Stinnett following his second show with the band. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Stinnett began attending festivals as a child and started picking when he was 13 years old.

Lizzy Long stressed, “We’d like to welcome Andy Stinnett to our group. He comes from Sevierville, TN, where he learned to play guitar, banjo, and mandolin. He attended ETSU. He is playing guitar and singing for us.”

“I’ve known Andy for a couple of years. He was the first name in my little black book. I knew he’d be a match for us,“ Lizzy added.

“When we make a change, we’re always really nervous about how they will fit into what we do on stage. Andy is one of the most perfect fits that we have had in our band,” Little Roy expressed about Stinnett’s addition to their musical ensemble.

Lizzy interjected, “We hated to see Tyler (Biddix) go! Best of luck to both you boys!”

“Tyler left to be with his daughter. We will miss him,” Little Roy added.

Former guitarist with band, Tyler Biddix of Spruce Pine, NC, shared, “The 14th of January marked six years that I’ve been with The Little Roy And Lizzy Show. Over the last six years, I have been able to travel all over the country playing music and meeting great people. I’ve decided to take a break from traveling to be home and spend time with my family. I want to thank all the people I’ve met along the way that have followed our music and supported us. It’s been an honor getting to share the stage with Little Roy, Lizzy, Terry ( Poirier), and Matthew (Songmaker) along with other great musicians. I wish the band lots of luck as they continue to travel and entertain. It’s been an amazing job and while I’m sad to go, I look forward to what lies ahead.”

Little Roy was nominated for SPBGMA’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year. Picking the banjo since he was six years old, he has been performing for over seven decades.