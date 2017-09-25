Andy Ruff gets two gigs in one

So how did Indiana dobro man Andy Ruff score two gigs at the same time?

The answer is less complicated than you might guess. Owing to a band sharing arrangement between Nathan Stanley and The Bluegrass Outlaws, Andy is now playing with both groups, who make a point to work around each others’ schedules when booking.

The Outlaws, based in West Virginia share their bass player, Becky Webb Monk, and banjo player, Chris Monk, with Nathan, who lives in southwestern Virginia. Whichever band is working each week, there you’ll find Ruff sliding around on his reso-guitar along with Becky and Chris.

Becky, who sings lead for the Outlaws, had played with Andy before when they were both members of the Darrell Webb Band.