Andrea Roberts to handle bluegrass dates for Blue Highway

Blue Highway has announced that they are bringing the Andrea Roberts Agency on to their team to assist management with artist representation.

Under this new system Sherri George will handle Fair and Corporate/Specialty bookings, as well as Tour Management and Publicity, and Roberts will take care of appearances at bluegrass festivals, concerts, and other similar events.

Andrea already has a full stable of bluegrass artists that she represents, including The Grascals, Flatt Lonesome, ClayBank, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, and Ronnie Reno & The Reno Tradition. Since she is dealing regularly with show producers in the bluegrass world, adding Blue Highway should be a smooth fit.

A bluegrass performer herself in an earlier life, Roberts has developed a powerful presence in the bluegrass world, chiefly in helping nurture and shape young artists getting started in the business. In 2015, her efforts were recognized by the IBMA when they selected her for their Momentum Mentor Award. Both ClayBank and Flatt Lonesome have broadly credited Andrea with helping them negotiate the pitfalls of the music industry, especially important for teen performers.

Going strong after 23 years, Blue Highway is among the most highly-awarded bands in bluegrass. Over that time they’ve collected 26 IBMA Awards, 6 SPBGMA Awards, a Dove Award and 3 Grammy nominations. Noted especially for their strong original material, the group boasts of three lead vocalists and 4 recognized super-pickers. Not bad for a bunch of country boys from western Virginia and east Tennessee!

Here’s video of them at the Joe Val Festival earlier this year.

For more information on Blue Highway, Sherri can be reached through the Blue Highway web site, and Andrea through the ARA site.