AmericanaFest showcase submissions accepted until March 22

There’s only another week left for artists wishing to submit an application for a showcase opportunity during AmericanaFest 2017. This annual convention of the Americana Music Association runs September 12-17 in Nashville, with invited acts given opportunities to perform before the assembled attendees at a variety of venues around town during the six days of activities.

Though not clearly defined, the only genre limitation placed on submissions is that performers should be in the Americana style. Bluegrass and old time acts have been featured regularly among the other types of music showcased at AmericanaFest, and the submission process is quite simple and inexpensive.

Members of AMA in the Artist category can submit for free, with a $25 fee for non-members. The Association hopes that interested entertainers will opt for an extra $10 and a $35 membership, and then submit at no additional cost.

Non-member artists can submit online, by providing basic contact information along with links to audio and/or video of their music. A panel of music industry ranks the submissions independent of the AMA, and they stress that no preference is given to member acts. Approximately 100 showcase slots will be filled through this process, with artists to be invited notified in July.

Even if you are not selected, all artists who have submitted a showcase application are eligible for discounted admission to September’s convention.

Full details about AmericanaFest and the Americana Music Association can be found online.