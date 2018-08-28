Amanda Cook re-signs with Mountain Fever

In today’s music market where one-off contracts and album leasing is common, it’s a bit rare to see multi-project commitments from record labels. But Mountain Fever Records in Virginia must see something truly special in Amanda Cook, as they have re-signed her for a seven-year, five-record term.

And why not? The northwestern Florida native and her band of Gulf Coast grassers has spent 10 of 13 weeks this summer with a song on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and a burgeoning schedule of live appearances for her road show. Surely her lovely singing voice is a big part of the appeal, but so is her charming personality which comes through clearly on stage.

Cook shared that she feels no compunction accepting such a long term deal.

“Mountain Fever Records has been such a wonderful home for me and my music. They have shown such faith in me and have taken all the right steps to get my music in front of radio, promoters, and fans. I’ve worked very hard over the last year but without the support of Mountain Fever, I don’t believe I would have experienced such growth as an artist. I feel reciprocating that confidence is so important and I look forward to a long relationship with my Mountain Fever family.”

Her next album is expected early in 2019, with a debut single to be released prior to the 2018 World Of Bluegrass convention, where Amanda will be a featured showcase artist.

You can learn more about Amanda and her music online.