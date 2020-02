All My Tears drops for Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Regular readers will remember us writing about Norway’s Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, a larger-than-usual aggregation of grassers founded and maintained by Joakim Borgen and Rebekka Nilsson.

The pair have combined their love of their native Nordic folk inheritance, and their deep fondness for bluegrass and old time traditions to create a distinctive sound in the acoustic music world.

Orchestra has a new album, Migrants, set for release in the near future, and today a second single from that project has hit the streets. It’s one written by Julie Miller called All My Tears, which Emmylou Harris recorded on her Wrecking Ball CD in 1995.

All My Tears is available now wherever you stream or download music online.