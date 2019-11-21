Alison Krauss to receive National Medal for the Arts

When the National Medal for the Arts recipients line up this evening at The White House, legendary bluegrass and country artist Alison Krauss will be among the honorees.

The Medal is the highest honor offered by the United States federal government to those associated with artistic endeavors. As described by the National Endowment for the Arts…

It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the United States.

Now a legitimate superstar, claimed by fans of country and pop music, bluegrass lovers remember when Alison first hit with her bluegrass sound as a young teen. With 14 albums under her own name, and many others where she appears as a guest, Krauss has collected 27 Grammy awards out of 42 nominations. She holds the distinction of being the most awarded vocalist in Grammy history, and the most awarded female artist. The International Bluegrass Music Association has called her name 14 times, and the Country Music Association 9, among the many times she has been honored.