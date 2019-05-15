Alex Leach Band to launch in September

Alex Leach, long time banjo picker and vocalist with Ralph Stanley II, has announced today that he will be leaving The Clinch Mountain Boys at the end of August to launch his own group, the Alex Leach Band.

Just now 30 years old, Alex is already a 20 year veteran in the bluegrass world. He created quite a stir when he was hired on as a DJ at WDVX in Knoxville when he was only 9 years old. Young Master Leach already had a nearly encyclopedic knowledge of traditional bluegrass music, which he demonstrated on the air right away. National news broadcasts came calling to tell the story of the littlest radio host, including CMT and ABC News. His show on WDVX continues to this day.

Having learned to play every instrument in the bluegrass band, Larry Gillis was the first professional act to hire Alex when he was 19, and it was while working with Larry that he composed his bluegrass hit, Mountain Heartache, with bass player Rafe Waters. The song has been a real calling card for Lynch, who performs it these days on most shows with Ralph II.

From Gillis’ band, he was called to tour with Stanley, and has been a member of his group since 2012. Alex will remain with II until September, and he leaves with Ralph’s blessing.

“I want to wish Alex all the best and success with his new band. He has done a great job for me the last 6 and a half years. I’m excited for him to put out some new music and I know it will be great!

Love you, Alex. Know that I’m here for you in any way I can be. God Bless.”

For Leach, making this move – and at such a young age – is the culmination of all his goals and objectives as an artist.

“This is a venture that I’ve been looking forward to all my life. I am so excited for the public to hear what I have been working so hard on.

The past 7 years as a Clinch Mountain Boy have been a dream come true, and I want to thank Ralph II for giving me such an incredible opportunity to be a part of the Stanley Family.

Thank you to everyone for the never-ending support over the last twenty years. It has been an honor to be a part of the bluegrass community, and I look forward to being a part of it for many years to come.”

Here’s a taste of the new band on an episode of The Bluegrass Trail earlier this year. As you’ll seem Alex is playing guitar and singing lead in the group.

The Alex Leach Band is coming out of the gate strong in September, with festival dates booked at The Oldtone Roots Music Festival in New York, and the Dumplin’ Valley Bluegrass Festival in Tennessee, before heading to IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC where they are an invited showcase act.

You can see their show dates on Alex’s web site, where you can also contact them about performing at your venue.

This is sure to be a top draw on the traditional bluegrass circuit.