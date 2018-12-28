Al Hawkes passes

He was drafted into the military in the early 1950s and served in the Maine National Guard, and based in Tripoli, in northern Africa where he was a DJ on an Armed Forces Radio station where he learned how to use up-to-date recording equipment. He appeared live on the AFRS radio station with Don Fields’ western band, and then formed his own hillbilly group called Al Hawkes and the Cumberland Mountain Folks, doing five live radio shows a week.

After his discharge he attended the Massachusetts Radio and Broadcast School in Boston for two years, at the end of which he obtained his First-Class broadcast license – allowing him to work at a directional AM station, or one with a transmitter of over 10,000 watts. Hawkes graduated with honors.

While in Boston he would often meet up with fellow bluegrass musicians, some of whom were serving in the military at Pease Air Force Base in neighbouring New Hampshire.

Shortly thereafter, Hawkes was not only playing his own music, but he built a recording studio in Westbrook, and in 1956 he established an independent country/rockabilly/bluegrass music recording company, Event Records, with his wife, and his partner Richard Greeley, an audio-visual expert.

Event Records operated until 1962 when the warehouse of its Boston distributor was destroyed by a fire, and thousands of records were lost, putting the company out of business. During that brief period, they released singles by Charlie Bailey & His Happy Valley Boys; and the Lilly Brothers, with Don Stover.

In another venture, after Event Records, Hawkes and his wife established a TV repair business at the same site as his recording studio. The illuminated sign, which still stands alongside the plaza, is an iconic site in Westbrook and is now eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Hawkes closed the TV/Sound Cellar in 1989, the business having run for 35 years.

All the while he continued to perform and record and produce recordings for others.

Also, Hawkes collected historic country and bluegrass records, amassing over 50,000 items.

He helped to form the Bluegrass Music Association of Maine (BMAM), founded in March 1995.

In 2010 Andrew Jawitz made a 47-minute documentary, The Eventful Life of Al Hawkes, which was broadcast on the Maine Public Broadcasting Network as well as shown locally.

This clip is a brief look at Hawkes’ life, courtesy Rockhouse Mountain Productions.

After Hawkes’s 80th birthday, then-Senator Olympia Snowe delivered a tribute to him in the Congressional Record, calling him “a Maine and national treasure.”

Over the years Hawkes was the recipient of many accolades. Joe Kennedy, co-founder of the BMAM with Hawkes, said of the man with the broad smile and big red hat, “He put Maine on the bluegrass map.”

He has been recognised by the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Kentucky as one of the ‘Pioneers of Bluegrass.’

Al Hawkes has received over 30 local, regional and National awards, among them are:

1980 – induction into Maine Country Music Hall of Fame

1983 – Bluegrass Artist of the Year MCMA

1984 – Folk Artist of the Year MCMA

1990 – North New Vineyard Mountain Bluegrass Festival- 1st place mandolin

1990 – National Instrumentalist of the Year – Country Music Associations of America

1991 – The Lenny Breau Memorial Award

1995 – Dick Curless Memorial Award

1996 – 16th Annual Country Music Pioneer Award, Down East Country Music Association (DECMA)

2001 – Bluegrass Music Association of Maine’s Pioneer Award

2001- CMAA Instrumentalist of the Year

2005 – Recording of the Year, Keep On Smiling – Maine Country Music Association

– Maine Country Music Association 2007 – America’s Old-Time Country Music Hall of Fame

2008 – Lifetime Achievement Award (DECMA)

2008 – Music Industry Heritage Award (Boston Bluegrass Union)

R.I.P. Al Hawkes.