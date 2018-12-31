7 Mile Bluegrass Festival launches in 2019

The 1st annual 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival has been announced for 2019, to be held August 2-3 in Greenfield, OH. It will serve as a meal raiser for the Chillicothe, OH food pantry, hosted by the region’s 7 Mile Bluegrass band who give the festival its name.

A big twist can be found in the admission fee. Your ticket is two cans of food for the pantry, or any two non-perishable food items that can be donated. With the assistance of area sponsors, that is the only charge to attend the event, and free rough camping is permitted. RVs and campers are also welcome, but no power or septic services will be available.

7 Mile Bluegrass will perform both days, with additional shows from Hammertowne, Long Time Drifters, Sour Mash String Band, Locust Creek Band, and several others.

Food vendors will be on site, and the band has organized some fun events like a corn hole tournament and a number of 50/50 drawings.

It sounds like a great way for the bluegrass community in south central Ohio to support feeding those in need while enjoying some fine music.

