Ain’t No Grave video from Wilson Banjo Co

The name Wilson Banjo Co has a dual meaning. It is the name of a band formed by Steve Wilson, who also makes custom banjos. Only he calls the instrument business Wilson Custom Banjos. Confused yet?

But you’ll be clear on what they do when you hear the music.

Wilson Banjo Co has a new album set to drop tomorrow on Bonfire Records, the new Pinecastle imprint. Called Spirits In The Hills, it features 14 new tracks from the band in their driving Carolina sound. In addition to Steve on banjo, the group includes Joey Newton on guitar, Sarah Logan on fiddle, Dylan Armour on reso-guitar, and Rob Walker on bass.

They’ve created this video for one of the songs, the old time favorite, Ain’t No Grave. Sarah takes the lead, and the video nicely conveys the somber nature of the subject.

Look for Spirit In The Hills wherever bluegrass is sold tomorrow (10/27). Radio programmers can download the tracks now at AirPlay Direct.