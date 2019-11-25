Afraid Of Walking drops for Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Norway’s Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra has released the first single from their upcoming album, Migrants. The eight-piece band plays an interesting mix of roots music, drawing on bluegrass and old time Appalachian music, as well as Norwegian, Celtic, and Anglo-Saxon folk traditions.

Members include Rebekka Nilsson on vocals, Joakim Borgen on mandolin, Ole Engram on guitar, Magnus Eriksrud on banjo, Moa Meinich on fiddle, Jonas Olsen on bass, Emil Brattested on reso-guitar, and Sjur Marqvardsen on accordion.

The single, Afraid Of Walking, was written by Borgen and Nilsson, and is available now wherever you stream or download music online. It tells of the universal human fear of the unknown, set to a sprightly bluegrass beat.

Keep an eye on the band web site for more details to come about the imminent release of Migrants.