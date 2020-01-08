Adjunct instructors sought for ETSU bluegrass program

The Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies Program at East Tennessee State University is requesting applications for adjunct instructors for many of the instruments taught in the program. Like most universities, the school supplements its full-time faculty with adjuncts who may teach only one or two days each week, primarily offering private lessons, traditional classes, or rehearsing bands and ensembles.

A college degree is not required for these adjunct positions, only a demonstrable professional ability on your instrument or voice, excellent teaching skills, extensive teaching experience, and the ability to be on campus in Johnson City, TN 1-2 days each week during the Spring and Fall semesters.

At this time, the program is looking for applications from instructors on all bluegrass/old time instruments, either for an open position or to be included in their pool of potential teachers. But there is particular immediate interest in the following:

Vocal Instructor

Banjo Instructor

Mandolin Instructor

Upright Bass Instructor

Audio Production Instructor (Live Sound Reinforcement, Recording Engineering, Intro to Sound)

Acoustic Instrument Maintenance and Repair

Celtic Instruments (Guitar, 4-string banjo, piano, mandolin)

Music Theory Instructor (All genres)

Dobro Instructor

Adjuncts are paid by the number of credit hours taught, and part-time teachers can be tasked with both private lessons and classroom instruction. Professional experience with touring bands is a big plus, as are degrees in a relevant field.

Additional materials to have for an application include:

Statement of Interest

Resume or Curriculum Vitae

Performance Videos

Teaching Videos (optional)

Examples of teaching materials (optional)

Photos of work (for instrument maintenance candidates)

To submit an application, visit the ETSU jobs site and view the posting here.