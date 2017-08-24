Actual IBMA seminar schedule released for World Of Bluegrass 2017

Chris Jones’ expert sleuthing efforts notwithstanding, the bona fide 2017 World Of Bluegrass seminar schedule is now available to view on the IBMA web site.

The master schedule is displayed in a color-coded block grid that allows you to see every event in the Raleigh Convention Center for September 26-28, coded by track. So if, for instance, the songwriter or event producer track is your primary interest, you can quickly determine which seminars are recommended for you to check out. There are also tracks for continuing legal education, talent buyers, broadcasters, and one for artists and general interest across tracks.

You can also see information about the artist showcase performances in the convention center. A separate list of showcase acts allows you to check where each is performing through the week, including the evening sets scheduled as part of the Bluegrass Ramble.

Additional details still to be added to the seminar schedule include the list of presenters and moderators for each panel, but the date, time, and location is up now as you start to plan out your week.

Don’t forget that a special discounted registration fee is offered for first-time attendees. Get full registration details on the IBMA site.