Acoustic Guitar magazine switches to bi-monthly

Stringletter Media, publishers of Acoustic Guitar magazine, have announced that they are dropping their print publication schedule down to every other month from the monthly frequency they had followed for most of the 22 years the magazine has been active.

The editors are at pains to ensure readers that there are no plans to stop the publications of new material on their web site, where they feel that a large percentage of readers already consume their offerings in digital form.

So starting with the March 2019 issue, subscribers will receive the print version every two months. Acoustic Guitar will enlarge to roughly 100 pages per issue with this change, from the current 80-85 pages. There are no plans to extend subscription terms, though print subscribers will retain the right to all of the content online.

This move simply reflects the more general move towards digital distribution which is occurring all across the media world. Even those of us who recall with fondness the anticipation that came with looking forward to seeing your favorite periodicals in the mail recognize that those days are numbered. Paper and mailing costs are saved, as are worries about disposal of old issues.

More details for Acoustic Guitar subscribers can be found online.