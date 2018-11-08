A Very Merry Bluegrass Christmas from Rural Rhythm/EMG

A Very Merry Bluegrass Christmas is the latest release from the collaboration between Rural Rhythm Records and the Englehardt Music Group. Due to release next week, this holiday project offers 12 new tracks of Christmas bluegrass from artists affiliated with the two companies, including both seasonal classics and new compositions, vocal and instrumental.

All the songs and tunes get a jaunty bluegrass or traditional country treatment from top Nashville pickers and singers like Larry Stephenson, Eddie Sanders, Glen Duncan, Tim and Dennis Crouch, Rob McCoury, Rob Ickes, Casey Campbell, Cody Kilby, and others. It’s a happy, feel-good record – dare I say jolly? – that will have you in the holiday spirit in no time.

On the instrumental side, we get pickin’ versions of Jingle Bells and White Christmas, plus a rip-roarin’ take on Ralph Stanley’s D-tuning masterpiece, Holiday Pickin’ from Rob McCoury. Favorites like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer also make an appearance, sung here by Eddie Sanders, along with Chris Roberts’ take on Frosty The Snowman.

And in the new category we have a wonderful bluegrass song from Larry Stephenson called White House Christmas, about a happy Christmas scene at his home in Tennessee, and this nice new one from Glen Duncan, Fiddle For Christmas.

Adam Engelhardt from EMG tells us that they had a Christmas pickin’ party in the studio back in August to cut this record. Everyone was thinking of winter scenes, even though it was 100 degrees outside!

He also shared this group shot from the studio.