A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas from EMG

It’s that time of year again. Talk of snow is in the air, and even though Thanksgiving is still ahead of us, the Christmas decorations are starting to make an appearance.

And, of course, that means new holiday bluegrass music is in the offing as well. As always, we will attempt to alert everyone to what is available for 2019, since the Christmas season has moved from the traditional celebration from the Nativity to Epiphany.

First up this year is a sample from Engelhardt Music Group, with 8 tracks of Christmas cheer from several popular bluegrass artists. A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas includes a mix of both vocal and instrumental music, featuring Ronnie Bowman, Larry Stephenson, Ashley Campbell, Chris Roberts, Chris Roberts, Eddie Sanders, and several others. Some of the songs will be familiar to the listener, while others are brand new.

Here’s a track listing:

It’s Christmas – Chris Roberts & Ashley Campbell

Christmas Time Back Home – Ronnie Bowman

Santa Don’t Forget About Us Now – Eddie Sanders

Christmas Is Near – Glen Duncan

Here Comes Santa Claus – Tim Crouch

O Come All Ye Faithful – Larry Stephenson

We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Tim Crouch

Do You Hear What I Hear? – Casey Campbell

A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas is available now for streaming and download online, and on CD directly from EMG. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.