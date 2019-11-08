A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas from EMG

Posted on by John Lawless

It’s that time of year again. Talk of snow is in the air, and even though Thanksgiving is still ahead of us, the Christmas decorations are starting to make an appearance.

And, of course, that means new holiday bluegrass music is in the offing as well. As always, we will attempt to alert everyone to what is available for 2019, since the Christmas season has moved from the traditional celebration from the Nativity to Epiphany.

First up this year is a sample from Engelhardt Music Group, with 8 tracks of Christmas cheer from several popular bluegrass artists. A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas includes a mix of both vocal and instrumental music, featuring Ronnie Bowman, Larry Stephenson, Ashley Campbell, Chris Roberts, Chris Roberts, Eddie Sanders, and several others. Some of the songs will be familiar to the listener, while others are brand new.

Here’s a track listing:

  • It’s Christmas – Chris Roberts & Ashley Campbell
  • Christmas Time Back Home – Ronnie Bowman
  • Santa Don’t Forget About Us Now – Eddie Sanders
  • Christmas Is Near – Glen Duncan
  • Here Comes Santa Claus – Tim Crouch
  • O Come All Ye Faithful – Larry Stephenson
  • We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Tim Crouch
  • Do You Hear What I Hear? – Casey Campbell

A Very Joyful Bluegrass Christmas is available now for streaming and download online, and on CD directly from EMG. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today