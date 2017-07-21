A performer’s eye view of Grey Fox ’17

Russ Carson isn’t just one of the top bluegrass banjo players in the world today. The youthful five stringer with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder is also a talented photographer, with the innate sense of a natural documentarian.

For several years Russ has been capturing footage of interest to banjo pickers, and bluegrass fan in general, and sharing them on his YouTube channel. While at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival this past weekend, he shot and assembled this 15-minute travelogue showing how a major festival looks from the performer’s side. It’s a highly entertaining video, featuring several other members of Kentucky Thunder along the way.

Just recently Russ has started a Pick Of The Week feature on Facebook where he takes banjo instrumental requests from his followers and posts his version online. Here’s his most recent, Earl Scruggs’ arrangement of Home Sweet Home.

To see all the videos he’s created, visit Russ on Facebook or YouTube. His handle on both is 81crowe.