A conversation with John McEuen

As 2019 was wrapping up, I enjoyed a telephone conversation with one of the founding members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the banjo player – and mandolin, guitar, fiddle, and if it has strings on it player – John McEuen. We spoke of many things over his storied career of more than 50 years, which are shared below.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was established from three diverse places, and styles of music. The New Coast Two, consisted of Jeff Hanna (guitars, vocals and washboard) and high school classmate, Jimmie Fadden, who added the taste of blues with his harmonica. The recipe was complete when Les Thompson and John McEuen introduced bluegrass and the Appalachian sound to the mix in the 1960s. During these early years, also on guitar and vocals, was Ralph Barr. John’s brother, Bill, became the road manager and their flight into stardom took off.

In February 1967, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band released their first album which included the minor hit, Buy For Me The Rain, under the label of Liberty Records. It took time to make the next climb, where after three albums with no hits, the band auditioned for and landed the job of musical miners in the Paramount picture, Paint Your Wagon. After four months on the set, the band dismantled, initiated by band member, Jeff Hanna. Six months later, Hanna and McEuen were watching POGO, (which became POCO) when they decided simultaneously to “get the band back together.” Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy in 1970 produced three hits off one solo album, Mr. Bojangles (Jerry Jeff Walker), House at Pooh Corner (Kenny Loggins), and Some of Shelly’s Blues (Mike Nesmith).

Regarding their career highlight, John told me… “After a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert, I met Earl Scruggs. I asked him if I could record with him. (Laughing through the telephone) “All he could have done was said no. But he didn’t. It was about a week later, when I asked Doc Watson, the same thing, both said yes!”

McEuen’s brother, Bill, and John suggested the NGDB head to Nashville to record, and they did just that. A mere 8 weeks later, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was in the studio with the Grand Masters – Scruggs, Watson and others. What came out of that session, was a triple album, Will the Circle Be Unbroken (1972), which featured Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff, Merle Travis, Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Vassar Clements, Jimmy Martin, and Bashful Brother Oswald. With critical and popular reviews, this album was certified gold, and later reached the height of platinum. This sole album is in both the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress.

In September 2019, PBS announced the Ken Burns’s documentary, Country Music. The 16 hour documentary brought a resurgence to the album, as McEuen and his “family” of musicians were recognized for their contribution. John stated. “It was an honor to be recognized as part of history. That’s what my brother and I set out do when we made that album.”

John and I spoke of Christmas tradition… “I don’t think we really had a Christmas tradition, but I can tell you about my most memorable one. I was 17, and got a banjo for Christmas and birthday combination. (John’s birthday is also celebrated in December.) It was a 1920 Ludwig, which was converted from a 4 string to a 5. That banjo is now located in The Musical Instrument Museum located in Phoenix Arizona.

John always mentions family during our interviews. With it being the holiday season when we spoke, my curiosity was piqued to see what he would answer, and I asked John if we could “talk cookies.”

“I was a single father for many years, and took the kids on the road with me. I never got any cookies because they were all gone. One day I got a bag of Fig Newtons, I passed them out as my daughter asked, ‘Dad, what’s in these cookies?’”

“Worms,” was his answer. If you have ever seen McEuen in person, you can visualize that bouncy twinkle in his eye as he laughed and told me, “I always had Fig Newtons after that.”

While on the phone, normalcy continued for John while Alexa was looking up everything we were saying, and John shut her down, again with a giggle. As his wife, Marilyn, was headed out the door of their Florida home, she stopped to remind John to not forget the Cubans for their Christmas meal with the family.

John was really excited to talk about the new CEO at Deering Banjo, Jamie Deering, daughter of founders Greg and Janet Deering. McEuen said, “It was meant to be. She has been groomed to be the CEO.”