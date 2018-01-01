No more Ramblers Choice in 2019

In 2018, Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice will mark ten years as a band. In the decade since the release of its first album, the group has experienced much success: several number one singles, numerous IBMA and SPBGMA awards, and a multi-year partnership with Chantilly Farm Bluegrass & BBQ as the band’s home festival, among other achievements.

As the New Year begins, however, Sisk has decided on a different musical direction. He plans to disband the group at the end of the 2018 touring season.

“It’s been a good run!” he said. “I’m so proud of our accomplishments through these years and all members, former and present. I am so thankful for every mile I have traveled with all the guys and the great times on and off stage.”

He is unsure of his exact future plans at this time, but will not be leaving bluegrass music. “I believe there will be some new and exciting things to come!” he said.

Sisk would like to thank all of the fans, radio broadcasters, and promoters for their support of the band through the years.

Sisk will fulfill all dates already scheduled for Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice in 2018 and is still accepting bookings for the band until the end of the year.

