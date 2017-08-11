2nd Annual Show for Joe next month

It’s been close to two years since Joe Wilson passed, but his memory is still strong in the world of traditional music, particularly throughout southwest Virginia. Wilson worked tirelessly to promote and preserve the music of southern Appalachia, helping establish both the Crooked Road, a driving trail highlighting roots music and culture in Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, VA. Wilson’s legacy will be remembered this year with the 2nd Annual Show for Joe, a day of music and learning beginning at 2:00 p.m. on September 1 at the Music Center.

The event will kick off with a workshop led by bluegrass educator and writer Fred Bartenstein, who served as editor of two collections of Wilson’s writings – Roots Music in America: Collected Writings of Joe Wilson and Lucky Joe’s Namesake: The Extraordinary Life and Observations of Joe Wilson. Bartenstein will be joined by several of the evening’s performing groups for the workshop at the Center’s indoor theater. Tickets are limited and are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

This year’s concert, beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the Center’s outdoor amphitheater, features a stellar lineup for fans of bluegrass and roots music, with performers including the Band of Ruhks, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Linda Lay & Springfield Exit, and the Whitetop Mountain Band. Also performing are special guests Sherman Holmes of soul/blues group The Holmes Brothers, and gospel ensemble The Ingramettes. All of these groups have connections to the music Wilson fiercely supported – Appalachia and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased from the Blue Ridge Music Center by calling (866) 308-2773, ext. 212 or visiting the Center’s website at www.blueridgemusiccenter.org.