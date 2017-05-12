All Dressed Up video with Alternative Strings

Earlier this year, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers did a performance with Alternative Strings, a group of middle and high school students in Centerville, OH who meet after school to learn string music, including traditional mountain tunes.

Their director, Doug Eyink, makes a pastime of creating arrangements for the group to match recordings by top bluegrass acts, teaching them to his students, and then playing them with the bands on stage when they perform in the area.

Here’s video of them with Mullins & Co., on their award-winning song, All Dressed Up.