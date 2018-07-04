640 Battlefield Drive video from Nu-Blu

Nu-Blu has asked us to share their new video today while our US readers celebrate American independence on July 4.

It’s for their new single, 640 Battlefield Drive, which tells the story of a woman who learns that her son has given all serving his nation. The song, written by Connie Harrington and Bonnie Baker, reminds us that many sacrifices occur when armies face off in war.

Daniel Routh, guitarist and bandleader for Nu-Blu, tells us

“640 Battlefield Drive is actually a song that was pitched to us by a good friend of ours that does a lot of song plugging in Nashville. Sometimes you get these tunes and you just know that you’ve got to do it – you’ve got to cut it, and it’s got to go on the CD. On the first listen through, we definitely knew that this one had to go on the album.”

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct. The song is included on the band’s current Vagabonds album, available wherever bluegrass and grassicana music is sold.