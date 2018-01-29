One of the best things about being somewhat of a nomad during the winter months is going to venues and seeing bands that we do not often see. This past Saturday was such a case. We went to the 3rd Rock Crusher Canyon Bluegrass Show put on by Tin Roof Shack Productions. The day’s entertainment started with the Sleepy Hollow Bluegrass Band. The band showcases three generations of the Oney family. The band originated in Kentucky, but is now based in Florida. The Possums followed, another Florida band that plays frequently in the area. The Stillhouse Shakers are an old time band that plays “pre-bluegrass” music. They are a favorite in Florida.

The award winning Southern Rhythm Cloggers put on a great dance show. They are a group of elementary and high school kids from Lake City, Florida. Our day ended with a performance by Jubal’s Kin. These youngsters put a modern spin on old time music.

The next stop for the Candidpix.info camera is Fodor’s Grove to see Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.