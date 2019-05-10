39th Annual Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Festival under way

Campers began rolling in early Wednesday morning in anticipation of the bluegrass festival held annually at the Denton FarmPark. Wednesday night an open mic was offered on stage where seven bands performed while numerous jam sessions cranked up throughout the campground.

“It’s the 39th year that I’ve hosted the festival, and I know of no other festival site more beautiful than the Denton Farm Park! Every year we try to present top quality music for folks to enjoy. I look forward to seeing everyone and enjoying the event with you,” related the event’s namesake, Doyle Lawson of Bristol, TN.

Fans came from far and near to enjoy the Mother’s Day weekend of music.

Jamming into the wee hours of the morning, Shorty Byrd of Asheboro finished singing, smiled, and said, “I just love it!”

Vivian Pennington Hopkins of Gold Hill, NC, was here at its inception 39 years ago. “The Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival has always been like a family homecoming for many musicians as well as fans. I attended the first one and have missed only a few over the years. The best bands in bluegrass have crossed this stage. We look forward to coming back each year.”