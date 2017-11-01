Are you a banjo picker who enjoys working through other musicians’ ideas, or perhaps a banjo student looking for new tunes to learn? Then here’s something you may appreciate.

Jim Pankey is the banjo player with Chattanooga’s Hamilton County Ramblers, and a past state banjo champion in both his native Georgia and his current home in Tennessee. He’s been teaching banjo both privately and at camps and workshops for many years, and is a former columnist for Banjo NewsLetter.

In recent years, Jim has been collecting his many tunes arrangements into downloadable PDF books, which he offers for sale through his website, Wild Jimbo’s Banjo Ranch. Several are available at very reasonable prices, including collections of tunes for bluegrass banjo, clawhammer banjo, and bluegrass guitar and mandolin.

The newest carries the plainly descriptive title, 32 Arrangements and Ideas for Bluegrass Banjo. It contains 31 tunes that should be familiar to any banjo lover, plus a section of licks and ideas in the melodic style.

Tunes shown include:

Amazing Grace

Antelopes a Prancin’

Ballad of Jed Clampett

Ballad of Jed Clampett with D-Tuners

Banjo Signal

Cluck Old Hen

Cripple Creek

Cumberland Gap

East Bound and Down

Farewell Blues

Foggy Mountain Breakdown (YouTube Lesson)

Foggy Mountain Breakdown

Hee Haw Theme

Home Sweet Home

How Firm a Foundation (Hymnal Version)

How Firm a Foundation (Bluegrass Version)

I’ll Fly Away

Jenkin’s Lament

Jesse James

Little Girl of Mine in Tennessee

Lonesome Road Blues

Melodic Licks and Ideas

Moving

Old Dangerfield

Pickaway

Reuben

Sailor’s Hornpipe

Sally Ann

Salt Creek

Santa Train

Uncloudy Day

Worried Man Blues

Jim’s web site also links to his collection of YouTube lessons and photos of his varied collection of banjos.

32 Arrangements and Ideas for Bluegrass Banjo can be downloaded for $8.99 from Jim’s Sellfy site.