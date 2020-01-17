2020 YeeHaw Music Festival in full swing

The YeeHaw Music Festival in Florida is in full swing.

Thursday found a few folks playing bingo. They were all having a big time!

Jo Odom MC’s several of Evans Media Source festivals. She controls the stage from start to finish keeping things on time. She did find time to dance a little!

Swinging Bridge is a Florida band that has been together for 21 years. They provide a mix of traditional bluegrass and country. See them if you are in an area where they are playing.

Bandana Rhythm followed. They are a family band based in South Carolina. Nathan Stewart heads the band. Many may remember him as the mandolin player with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show. His wife and her two brothers round out the band. They do a mix of sorrowful ballads to high energy clawhammer banjo tunes.

Nothin’ Fancy closed out the day’s entertainment as only they can. They sang, picked, and poked a little fun at the audience. They always leave a crowd asking for a little more.

Friday is another great day of music. It features two Florida bands, Penny Creek and Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express. Also featured are A Deeper Shade of Blue, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and The Lonesome River Band.

Saturday brings A Deeper Shade of Blue, Bandana Rhythm, Zink & Company, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and an Urban Cowboy Reunion with Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.

Join us for two more days of great music.

Support your local music venues.