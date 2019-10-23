2020 Hazel Dickens Song Contest accepting entries

The DC Bluegrass Union has opened submissions for their 2020 Hazel Dickens Song Contest, held to honor the late former capitol area resident who pioneered the role of a female songwriter in bluegrass.

Since launching a few years ago, this competition has emerged as one of the premiere contests of its kind, attracting entires from all over the US.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

The Hazel Dickens Song Contest is open to all whose primary source of income (50 percent or more) is not derived from songwriting or music publishing. Income from performances is not considered songwriting income.

All entries must be the original work of contestants and shall not infringe on any copyright or any other rights of any third party. Contestants may enter as many songs as desired.

All songs submitted must be in the bluegrass genre (including gospel). No instrumentals, please.

Each entry must consist of an audio file of a vocal performance and an accompanying text file containing the written lyrics; instrumental accompaniment on recordings is encouraged but not required. Lyrics should be recorded and written in English.

The entry fee is $30/song, and prizes are awarded for the top three finishers. A $500 prize goes to first place, $250 for second, and $100 for third.

Full details for application can be found online, where entries are to be submitted.

The deadline for submissions is January 5, 2020, with winners to be announced on February 16.