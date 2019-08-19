2019 Mandolin Farms report

Two weeks ago, my wife Missy and I made our way to beautiful Flemingsburg, Kentucky for the Mandolin Farms C.A.M. Fest, presented by our good friend Vic Adams and his family. The name C.A.M comes from young family member, Colt Adams, who was taken from this world at a young age. Colt was lost May 28th, and was a top rated tight end/fullback in his class. Vic and the Adams family will be giving a $2,000 scholarship every year to a senior football player at his school. The family will also be involved with the special ed class at Colt’s school. Vic decided to name the festival in his memory, The Colt Adams Memorial festival.

This was our first trip to this festival, and it was well worth the trip. The setting couldn’t have been any more perfect. Beautiful rolling hills, lovely weather, an enormous covered seating area for attendees, and all the food, friends, and bluegrass music you could handle.

Thursday brought acts Weary Jammers, 7 Mile Bluegrass, Shultz Creek, Junior Sisk, Russell Moore and IIIrd Time Out, and Nightflyer. Great performances by all. Friday saw Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, David Austin and Borrowed Strings, Bluegrass Brothers, Hammertowne, Lonesome River Band, and Turning Ground. As Lonesome River Band performed their last set, spectators from the Raghead nation stormed the front of the stage to cheer on the high energy set. As we were in the mix of the standing crowd, I couldn’t help but think how cool this all was. Bluegrass has come back with a vengeance to this part of the country.

Saturday saw High Rail, Lacy Creek, Don Rigsby and the Fly By Knights, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, a tribute to Dave Evans, and Sideline. The very touching tribute to Dave Evans was brought to us by Steve Dilling, Don Rigsby, Alan Bibey, Mike Bentley, and Jason Moore. Dave’s sons Tracy and Todd got up for a tearful rendition of One Loaf of Bread. Sideline closed with one of the most high energy bluegrass shows ever witnessed. These guys are the Metallica of bluegrass! Fireworks were displayed after the show.

If you have not attended the festival at Mandolin Farms, mark it down for next year. Vic’s parents, George and Eloise Adams, made it a point to come by almost every camper on the grounds and offer their thanks and gratitude. The Adams family goes above and beyond to put on a top notch event, and even better, when you leave on Sunday, you feel like your attendance was appreciated beyond words.

Great job by Vic and his family! They are the most grateful, genuine folks you’ll ever meet!