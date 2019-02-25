2019 Hazel Dickens Song Contest winners announced

Back on February 15, the DC Bluegrass Union announced the winners of their 2019 Hazel Dickens Song Contest, celebrating the life’s work of the noted Capitol area writer.

The many submissions received were judged by Becky Buller, Evan Murphy, and Chris Teskey, with prizes distributed as follows:

Elakala by Lee Leanders Gonna Love Anyways by Louisa Branscomb and Jennifer Zapolnik Ballad of Zona Abston by Anya Hinkle

Honorable Mentions went to Hand That Holds the Stone by Michelle Canning, David Morris, and Dawn Kenney; Let Me Be the Dove by David Morris and Mary Eichler; and Goodbye Blues by John Bolten.

First prize includes a $500 award, with $250 for second, and $100 for third.

Audio files for all six songs can be heard on the DCBU web site.

Congratulations all!