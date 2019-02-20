2019 Florida Bluegrass Classic pre-show festivities

Early arrivals at the Florida Bluegrass Classic were treated to a spirited evening of square dancing and music. Promoter Ernie Evans led the square dance band.

Ernie then introduced St. Augustine guitar virtuoso, Sam Pacetti. Sam playing many different styles taking his audience on a grand tour of the guitar. The full moon led to some great jamming!

Wednesday will be filled with activities for the early arrivals – bingo, instrument workshops, more square dancing, and the annual potluck, capped off with an open mic show hosted by Rodney Parker.

The main stage show starts Thursday afternoon and features Rodney Parker, Michael Reno Harrell, Roxeen and Dalrymple, and Buddy Jewell.

Join us at the Brooksville, Florida Dog Park to enjoy a week of good music.

